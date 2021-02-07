Christian Bishop scored 14 points and No. 15 Creighton withstood a late comeback attempt to hold off Marquette, 71-68, on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Marquette (9-10, 5-8 Big East) trailed by 12 in the second half but rallied as D.J. Carton sank two 3-pointers in the final minute. Carton’s final 3 cut Creighton’s lead to 70-68 with 35.9 seconds remaining.
Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski made one free throw but missed his second with 23.7 seconds left, giving Marquette one last chance.
Carton couldn’t get open for a tying 3 as Shereef Mitchell guarded him closely. Koby McEwen missed a contested 3-point attempt in the closing seconds for the Golden Eagles.
Damien Jefferson and Zegarowski each scored 13 points for Creighton (14-5, 10-4), and Jefferson also had six assists.
Carton scored 16 points for Marquette.
No. 5 Houston 112, Our Lady of the Lake 46 — At Houston: Cameron Tyson made a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points, and Houston rolled to a victory over NAIA Our Lady of the Lake.
No. 24 Oklahoma State 75, No. 6 Texas 67 (2OT) — At Stillwater, Okla.: Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help Oklahoma State beat Texas.
No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama — At Columbia, Mo.: Dru Smith scored 16 points and Missouri built a 22-point lead in the second half, then held off a frantic rally by Alabama.
No. 13 Texas Tech 73, Kansas State 62— At Manhattan, Kan.: Mac McClung scored 23 points and Texas Tech beatKansas State.
No. 14 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 65 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch, and Virginia pulled away from Pittsburgh.
No. 16 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 76 (OT) — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and Virginia Tech defeated Miami.
No. 17 West Virginia 91, No. 23 Kansas 79 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had 25, and West Virginia beat Kansas.
No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Purdue beat Northwestern.