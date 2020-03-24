The Green Bay Packers are establishing funds that will provide $1.5 million to assist efforts to respond to the coronavirus in Brown County, Wisconsin — which includes Green Bay — and the Milwaukee area.
The $1 million Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is directed toward Brown County and is being established through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back also is directing $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.
Packers officials said the organization will consult with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and community partners in Milwaukee to evaluate the needs in each area and determine where the funds will be directed.
Packers Give Back already donated $30,000 last week to benefit the Brown County United Way’s emergency response fund for those impacted by COVID-19. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and his wife Laura have donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County, Wisconsin.
Former Badger Frederick retires from NFL
Travis Frederick said he thought he played well at center for the Dallas Cowboys after returning from a nerve disorder that sidelined him for an entire season. The 2016 All-Pro made it clear Monday it wasn’t good enough.
Frederick retired from the NFL at 29, saying he “could no longer perform at my highest level” even though he went to his fifth Pro Bowl in his only season after recovering from Guillian-Barre syndrome.
A first-round pick out of Wisconsin seven years ago, Frederick missed all of 2018 after getting diagnosed with the auto-immune disease during training camp.
Panthers sign XFL QB, trade Allen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation said the Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.
The decision to add Walker prompted the Panthers to trade Kyle Allen to the Redskins, according to a person with knowledge of the move. Allen started 12 games last season for the Panthers and went 5-7 as a starter with 23 turnovers and 17 touchdown passes.
Jets bringing back LB Burgess
NEW YORK — The New York Jets and linebacker James Burgess have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. Burgess started the final 10 games of last season at inside linebacker for the Jets after injuries decimated the position.
Hoyer agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots
BOSTON — Brian Hoyer is returning to the New England Patriots for a third time. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. He was released by Indianapolis on Saturday.
Falcons sign Treadwell, McCray
ATLANTA — A person familiar with the deals said the Atlanta Falcons have reached agreements with wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, a former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Justin McCray. The Falcons also have re-signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to a one-year deal.
BASEBALL
Cubs complete trade with Red Sox
The Chicago Cubs’ catching depth took a minor hit Monday when the Boston Red Sox acquired Jhonny Pereda to complete the Jan. 21 trade for pitcher Travis Lakins.
Pereda earned a minor-league Gold Glove Award from Rawlings. The 23-year-old native of Venezuela threw out 44 of 88 potential base stealers and had a .996 fielding percentage in 85 games at Double-A Tennessee last season. Pereda has a .248 batting average in seven minor-league seasons.
BASKETBALL
Ionescu, Staley earn top AP honors
Sabrina Ionescu capped off an unprecedented college career by entering an exclusive club. Oregon’s star guard was a unanimous choice Monday as The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year, receiving all 30 votes from the national media panel that selects the Top 25 each week during the season. Since the award was first given in 1995, the only other unanimous winner is former UConn star Breanna Stewart.
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley was named the AP women’s coach of the year.
SOCCER
Wilson becomes CEO of U.S. Soccer
CHICAGO — Will Wilson, co-head of the NFL division of a sports representation agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired Monday as chief executive officer of the troubled U.S. Soccer Federation. He starts work March 30 and will fill a job that had been open since the retirement on Sept. 16 of Dan Flynn, who took over from Hank Steinbrecher in June 2000.
UEFA postpones Champions League final
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA formally postponed the Champions League final on Monday — an inevitable move with European soccer in total shutdown and four Round of 16 games yet to be completed. The final was scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul before the spreading coronavirus pandemic forced the four remaining second-leg games on March 17-18 to be delayed indefinitely.
Australian A-League halts season
SYDNEY — Australian soccer’s A-League has suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional football competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the coronavirus pandemic passes. Football Federation Australia CEO James Johnson announced the decision Tuesday. Johnson said the postponement will be reviewed on April 22.
SWIMMING
Former Olympic champ has coronavirus
Former Olympic swimming champion Cameron van der Burgh said he has contracted the coronavirus and added his voice to concerns for athletes’ well-being if the Tokyo Games go ahead as scheduled. Van der Burgh retired from competitive swimming in 2018.