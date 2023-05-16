Ja Morant was suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after he appeared to be holding a gun in another social media video that was streamed live on Instagram, the latest in a series of concerning incidents involving the two-time All-Star guard.
It’s the second time in less than three months that Morant was seen on Instagram holding what appeared to be a weapon. The first led to an eight-game NBA suspension that was handed down in March and cost Morant about $669,000 in salary.
It’s unclear what sanctions Morant may face for the second video, which was captured Saturday night and widely shared online.
Recommended for you
“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.
The Grizzlies, whose season is over, said Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.”
BASEBALL
Ruf, Brewers agree to 1-year deal
ST. LOUIS — First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, two days after he elected free agency rather than accept an outright assignment to the minor leagues with the San Francisco Giants. Milwaukee will pay $541,935, a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum, and the Giants are responsible for the rest of Ruf’s $3 million salary plus a $250,000 buyout of his contract’s 2024 team option.
FOOTBALL
Bears sign 1st-round pick Wright
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Darnell Wright to his rookie contract on Monday.
The Bears chose the Tennessee offensive tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL draft late last month, giving quarterback Justin Fields more protection after trading back one spot with Philadelphia.
HOCKEY
Stars beat Kraken to reach West final
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston scored goals and the Dallas Stars advanced to the Western Conference final with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 on Monday night.
Dallas moves on to play first-year Stars coach Pete DeBoer’s former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 1 of the West final is Friday night in Las Vegas. DeBoer improved to 7-0 in Game 7s, this being the fourth different team he led to a win in the finale of a best-of-seven series that went the distance. Darryl Sutter and Scott Bowman are the only other coaches to do that.
U.S. overcomes Germany at worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States had to fight hard to overcome Germany, 3-2, for a third victory in three games at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.
Matt Coronatto, Sean Farrell and Ronnie Attard each scored for the Americans and T.J. Tynan had two assists at Nokia Arena. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 30 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.