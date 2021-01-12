Elijah Childs scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, leading Bradley to a 75-73 victory over Northern Iowa on Monday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Ja’Shon Henry added 16 points off the bench for the Braves (7-4, 1-1 Missouri Valley), who rebounded from a 78-72 loss to the Panthers (3-8, 2-4) on Sunday.
Bowen Born scored a game-high 17 points to lead Northern Iowa. Trae Berhow added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, and Austin Phyfe finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds for the Panthers.
No. 25 Connecticut 70, DePaul 53 — At Chicago: Tyrese Martin scored 18 points as UConn beat DePaul. The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Big East) cracked the Top 25 for the first time since they were ranked 18th in the 2016-17 preseason poll, then got all they could handle from a struggling DePaul squad before pulling out their fourth straight win.