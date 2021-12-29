A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (12-10-1-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (16-6-2-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The teams have split the first two meetings, both at Young Arena in Waterloo. Waterloo beat the Saints, 4-3 in overtime, on Oct. 16, and Dubuque won, 5-1, on Nov. 5.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints saw a league-best five-game winning streak come to an end Monday night with a 5-4 loss at Cedar Rapids. That game did not count in the Cowbell Cup standings, which determines the top team in head-to-head games involving Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Waterloo. Paxton Geisel also had his nine-game winning streak come to an end at nine games, just three shy of Artt Brey’s franchise record set in 2012. Dubuque has won eight of its last 10, the best in the USHL and one win more than Chicago, Muskegon and Omaha over the same span. The Saints lead the USHL with a 28% success rate (23-for-82) on the power play and rank fifth with an 84.9% success rate on the penalty kill.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks entered Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City with a 5-4-1 record in its last 10 games prior to the USHL’s holiday break. Waterloo’s power play ranks 14th with a 15.2% success rate, while its penalty kill ranks fourth at 85.6%. John Waldron leads the Black Hawks with 18 points, including seven goals, while Garrett Schifsky has a team-high 11 goals. Jack Williams ranks fourth among USHL goaltenders with a 2.33 goals against average, to go along with a 7-6-0-1 record and .918 save percentage.
Maccelli to ‘The Show’: Matias Maccelli, who played for Dubuque during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, earned a promotion to the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday after tallying seven goals and 21 points in 21 games for the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate coached by former Saints captain Jay Varady. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound left wing contributed 39 goals and 93 points in 98 games for the Fighting Saints before being selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He played the past two seasons for Ilves in his native Finland and had 28 goals and 69 points in 94 games. Maccelli, 21, also earned the rookie of the year award in the Finnish Elite League and represented Finland in the 2020 World Junior Championships. Maccelli will become the 11th former Saints player to skate in an NHL game this season. He joins Matt Benning (Nashville), Johnny Gaudreau (Calgary), Dylan Gambrell (Ottawa), Zemgus Girgensons (Buffalo), Karson Kuhlman (Boston), William Lagesson (Edmonton), Mike Matheson (Pittsburgh), Eric Robinson (Columbus), Alex Steeves (Toronto) and Tyce Thompson (New Jersey).