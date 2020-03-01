Pitching for the first time since signing a $15.5 million, five-year contract, Freddy Peralta allowed a walk over three no-hit innings and struck out three for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in spring training action at Mesa, Ariz.
Logan Morrison hit a three-run homer and Orlando Arcia also connected.
Cubs starter Yu Darvish gave up a home run to Arcia on his first pitch of the spring, then settled in to retire six of the next seven batters he faced. His fastball reached 98 mph and he struck out three without a walk.
Cardinals 6, Nationals 3 — At Jupiter, Fla.: Carlos Martinez issued three walks and nothing else, pitching three shutout innings with four strikeouts in a start for St. Louis. Paul DeJong hit his second spring home run. Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals’ top prospect, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.
Patrick Corbin made his first start for Washington, allowing one run on a hit and two walks in two innings. Luis Garcia, just 19 years old and already one of the Nationals’ top prospects, hit a two-run homer.
Rangers 7, White Sox 6 —At Surprise, Ariz.: Ronald Guzman and Blake Swihart each homered for Texas.
Eloy Jimenez homered and Jaycob Brugman hit a three-run shot for the White Sox. Drew Anderson struck out two, walked two and allowed three hits in two innings.
Pirates 2, Twins 0 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Minnesota starter Jose Berrios allowed one hits in three shutout innings. Pittsburgh starter Derek Holland gave up two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.