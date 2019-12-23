Gasparilla Bowl
Central Florida (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4)
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. today
TV: ESPN
Line: UCF by 17 1/2.
Series record: UCF 8-3.
What’s at stake: Concerns about a letdown may be tempered with UCF playing about 100 miles from its Orlando campus in nearby Tampa, Florida. The Knights played in New Year’s Day bowl games the previous two seasons, beating Auburn two years ago in the Peach Bowl and losing to LSU in the last season’s Fiesta Bowl. Marshall has a knack for bowl success under coach Doc Holliday; the Thundering Herd are 6-0.