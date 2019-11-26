Iowa sophomore forward Jack Nunge is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Nunge suffered the injury while driving to the basket late in the first half of Sunday’s 85-59 win over Cal Poly. Nunge sat out the rest of the game, and an MRI later showed the injury. He finished the game with three points, five rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes prior to the injury.
The 6-foot-11 Nunge was averaging 6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Nunge redshirted in 2018-19 after playing as a freshman, and the Indiana native will likely seek a medical redshirt to preserve the three seasons of eligibility he has left.
The Hawkeyes play Texas Tech on Thursday in Las Vegas, with senior Ryan Kriener expected to take Nunge’s spot in the starting lineup.
Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52 —At New York: Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond past Wisconsin. Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Nathan Cayo had 10.
The loss snapped Wisconsin’s (4-2) four-game winning streak. Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points, and Kobe King finished with 10.
TOP 25
Virginia Tech 71, No. 3 Michigan State 66 — At Lahaina, Hawaii: Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off Michigan State at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
No. 10 Ohio State 71, Kent State 52 — At Columbus, Ohio: Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.
No. 17 Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as Tennessee beat Chattanooga to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.
No. 20 VCU 78, Alabama State 62 — At Richmond, Va.: Marcus Evans scored 25 points and VCU closed the first half on a big run in a victory against Alabama State.