MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur announced Saturday he’s transferring to Iowa State for his senior season, the first of several expected departures from the Gophers following their coaching change.
Kalscheur said on Twitter he was excited about “the next chapter and fresh start” for his college career with the Cyclones.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Kalscheur is a native of Minnesota who was recruited by new Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was an assistant at the time. Kalscheur also played at DeLaSalle High School under coach Dave Thorson, who was just hired as an assistant on Johnson’s staff.
Johnson replaced Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons. Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota’s only NCAA Tournament win under Pitino, as a freshman in 2019 when he scored 24 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range against Louisville. Kalscheur was the team’s best defender, too, routinely drawing the opponent’s top scorer.
In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.
Vanderbilt’s Pippen Jr. to draft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open. Pippen announced his intentions Saturday morning with a social media post. The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he ranked second in the Southeastern Conference both in scoring at 20.8 points and with 4.8 assists a game. He ranked 16th nationally in scoring per game.
Oklahoma hires Drake’s Baranczyk
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma has hired Drake coach Jennie Baranczyk as its next women’s basketball coach.
Baranczyk coached Drake the past nine seasons. She had a 192-96 overall record and led the Bulldogs to NCAA tournament berths in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The two-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year had a .667 winning percentage, fifth best in league history.
BASEBALL
Tigers’ Teheran could miss significant time
CLEVELAND — Tigers starter Julio Teheran could miss significant time with a strained shoulder suffered while warming up for a start on Friday night. The team placed the right-hander on the 10-day injured list Saturday, but Detroit manager A.J. Hinch indicated Teheran may need a lot longer to recover.
HOCKEY
UMass beats St. Cloud State for NCAA title
PITTSBURGH — Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal, and Massachusetts beat St. Cloud State, 5-0, on Saturday night to win the program’s first NCAA title.
After St. Cloud State turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger’s one-timer to open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game. Reed Lebster’s wrap-around goal with about a minute left in the first gave the Minutemen a 2-0 lead.
David Hrenak had 17 saves for St. Cloud State (20-11-0), which made the program’s first title game appearance.
DeBrincat, Blackhawks rally past Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night.
Carl Soderberg, Wyatt Kalynuk and Dylan Strome also scored for the Blackhawks, who had dropped five of the last seven while battling Nashville and Dallas for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.
Avalanche acquire Dubynk from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Devan Dubynk from the San Jose Sharks on Saturday in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
Dubnyk, 34, gives NHL-leading Colorado some insurance in net behind starter Philipp Grubauer. Dubnyk has 26 games of Stanley Cup playoff experience during his career.
AUTO RACING
Rain suspends Xfinity race until today
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway lasted 91 laps Friday night before rain that delayed the start returned midway through the second stage. Brandon Jones was leading when the caution flag flew and, after two laps, it became a red flag as the cars were brought onto pit road and covered. NASCAR eventually postponed the conclusion until 11:25 a.m. today.
SOCCER
U.S. women tie Sweden in tuneup
STOCKHOLM — The United States’ 16-match winning streak was snapped in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd’s 300th national team appearance. The draw extended the U.S. team’s unbeaten streak to 38 games.
Lina Hurtig put Sweden ahead off a set piece in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe’s penalty kick pulled the United States even in the 87th.