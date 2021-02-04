TAMPA, Fla. — There is no specific threat of an attack connected to the Super Bowl and related events despite concerns about the rise of white supremacist extremism, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.
The FBI has made several arrests in the Tampa area of people who allegedly took part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. But Michael McPherson, chief of the Tampa FBI office, said no links have been found indicating something similar might occur surrounding Sunday’s game.
The NFL championship game at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be different than any other. It comes amid the coronavirus pandemic that will limit attendance and impose numerous health-related restrictions. Still, law enforcement officials are treating the game as they always have — especially since the 9/11 terror attacks — with some 70 different agencies involved and hundreds of personnel on duty to guard against any kind of terrorist attack.
BASEBALL
Cruz returns to Twins on 1-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.
The agreement is pending completion of a physical exam.
Cruz turned 40 last season and batted .303 with 16 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened schedule.
Diamondbacks add Soria on 1-year pact
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms on a $3.5 million, one-year deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Soria, who must pass a physical, can earn $500,000 in performance incentives.
BASKETBALL
Family: Player’s collapse unrelated to virus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson’s collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test, his family said Wednesday.
University of Florida Health physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case, and Johnson’s family said: “The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae’s medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis.” The family did not say what doctors believe caused Johnson to crumple to the court at Florida State on Dec. 12.
HOCKEY
NWHL cancels rest of postseason
The National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season Wednesday on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for the coronavirus. The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event.
Two of the league’s six teams had already withdrawn.