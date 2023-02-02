APTOPIX Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Buy Now

A jersey honoring former Iowa player Chris Street is draped over a chair on the Iowa bench before a Big Ten Conference basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday night in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won, 86-70. Street was killed in a collision with a snow plow on Jan. 19, 1993, in Iowa City.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Iowa honored the late Chris Street at the game.

