A jersey honoring former Iowa player Chris Street is draped over a chair on the Iowa bench before a Big Ten Conference basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday night in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won, 86-70. Street was killed in a collision with a snow plow on Jan. 19, 1993, in Iowa City.
Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Iowa honored the late Chris Street at the game.
The game was tied at the half, 39-39, and the teams took turns with the lead in the second half. Boo Buie opened the second half with a layup and a 3 to put the Wildcats up, 44-39. Connor McCaffery hit a 3 and Tony Perkins added two free throws and a layup to push Iowa into a 51-48 advantage.
Buie’s three-point play with 7:38 left pulled Northwestern within three, 62-59, but Sandfort and Rebraca took over from there. Sandfort hit a 3 and Rebraca scored eight straight points. Sandfort hit from deep again, then added three free throws and another 3-pointer to give Iowa an 84-68 advantage with 2:35 left.
Sandfort hit a career-best 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 20 points and five assists for Iowa (14-8, 6-5). Rebraca had his eighth double-double of the season, putting up 20 points with 10 rebounds. Kris Murray added 16 points with eight rebounds, Perkins had 12 points and McCaffery contributed 11 points.
Buie led Northwestern (15-6, 6-4) with 19 points. Chase Audige scored 15 points.
Iowa plays host to Illinois Saturday before traveling to face No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 9.
Northwestern returns home to host Michigan on Thursday.
(Wednesday’s games)
No. 1 Purdue 80, Penn State 60 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Mason Gillis broke the Mackey Arena record by making nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 29 points to help Purdue rout Penn State. Gillis was 10 of 14 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc after never before making 3 in a game. Zach Edey added his 18th double-double of the season as the Boilermakers won their ninth in a row. Seth Lundy had 18 points to lead the Nittany Lions.
Florida 67, No. 2 Tennessee 54 — At Gainsville, Fla.: Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and Florida used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend Tennessee. Playing with their highest ranking in four years, the Volunteers lost for the first time in five games. They had won nine of 10.
No. 16 Xavier 85, No. 17 Providence 83 (OT) — At Cincinnati: Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as Xavier held off Providence. Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle.
No. 25 Auburn 94, Georgia 73 — At Auburn, Ala.: Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and Auburn defeated Georgia. Wendell Green Jr. added 18 points and six assists and made two 3-pointers during a 17-0 first-half run for the Tigers.
Women
Kansas State 78, No. 12 Iowa State 77 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Gabby Gregory scored 25 points and combined with Serena Sundell to make 7 of 8 free throws in the last 22 seconds and Kansas State defeated No. 12 Iowa State, the Big 12 Conference co-leader. Lexi Donarski scored 18 points and Ashley Joens had 17 for Iowa State.
