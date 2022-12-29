Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Miami Heat moved over .500 by topping the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-98, on Wednesday night in Miami.
Tyler Herro had 18 points and nine assists for the Heat (18-17). Caleb Martin scored 13 points and Gabe Vincent added 12.
LeBron James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder each had 15 for the Lakers.
Wizards 127, Suns 102 — At Washington: Rui Hachimura scored a season-high 30 points to help Washington pull away for a victory over Phoenix.
Nets 108, Hawks 107 — At Atlanta: Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and Brooklyn won its 10th straight game.
Pistons 121, Magic 101 — At Detroit: Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points and Detroit overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to snap a six-game losing streak.
Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 118 — At New Orleans: Zion Williamson made 1 of 2 free throws with 4 seconds left and finished with 43 points as New Orleans rallied to beat Minnesota.
