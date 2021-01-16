One college football season just ended, and another one starts in just over a month.
All but a few teams in the Football Championship Subdivision shut down in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will play a spring season culminating with the NCAA playoffs in April and May.
As has been the case across the sports landscape for months, nothing is set in stone and more than 20 FCS programs — including all eight in the Ivy League — are not playing spring football at all.
Defending national champion North Dakota State is supposed to open its season five weeks from Sunday against Youngstown State. At least that what it says on the Bison’s football website.
But the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the league the Bison play in, was thrown for a loop when Indiana State announced this week it would opt out. The Sycamores didn’t cite concerns about the virus. Instead, they said they want to avoid the physical toll of playing next fall so soon after the spring season.
So for NDSU, that game against Youngstown State might or might not happen on Feb. 21. The Bison should know in a week or so.
“We are doing a complete redraw of the schedule,” Valley associate commissioner Mike Kern wrote in an email Friday.
Jets hire 49ers DC Saleh as head coach
NEW YORK — The New York Jets were searching for a leader, someone who could bring a frustrated, playoff-starved franchise back to respectability.
They think they found their guy in Robert Saleh.
The Jets reached an agreement in principle with the popular and energetic San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Thursday night to hire him as their head coach. Saleh replaces Adam Gase, who was fired by on Jan. 3 after going 9-23 in two seasons. The 41-year-old Saleh is believed to be the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.
Falcons pick Titans OC Smith as next coach
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become the team’s head coach. The Falcons announced the agreement on Friday. Smith held a virtual interview with the team on Monday and he also interviewed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.
The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.
Broncos’ Miller under investigation
DENVER — Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under investigation by police in a Denver suburb.
Parker Police Department spokesman Josh Hans confirmed the investigation Friday, but couldn’t provide additional details. Hans wrote in an email that, “if the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA’s Office for their review.”
WR Gordon’s reinstatement rescinded
NEW YORK — The conditional reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon has been rescinded by the NFL, and Gordon is once again under suspension. The change in Gordon’s status was listed on the NFL’s official transactions on Friday.
Gordon was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in September despite being under an indefinite suspension. That suspension ended in early December when Gordon was conditionally reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell.
BASEBALL
Yankees sign LeMahieu, Kluber to contracts
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees made a pair of big moves on the free agent market, reaching a deal with right-hander Corey Kluber worth $11 million for one year and agreeing to a $90 million, six-year contract to keep AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because each agreement is subject to a successful physical.
HOCKEY
Lightning sweep 2-game series with Chicago
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist each, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2, on Friday night. Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn also scored as Tampa Bay completed a sweep in a season-opening two-game set against Chicago. The Lightning are 16-1-2 against the Blackhawks since the 2010-11 season.
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Irving $50K for protocol violations
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving $50,000 on Friday for violating its health and safety protocols, and said he could return to team activities Saturday.
The league added that he would forfeit his salary for each game he misses during a five-day quarantine period that would end Saturday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.