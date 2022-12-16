ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return to the broadcast booth following his arrest this month on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin issued statements Thursday announcing he was stepping away after more than two decades calling Cardinals games. He has also worked NFL games for Fox.

The Associated Press

