ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return to the broadcast booth following his arrest this month on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin issued statements Thursday announcing he was stepping away after more than two decades calling Cardinals games. He has also worked NFL games for Fox.
McLaughlin was charged Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated after his arrest the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur.
McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to DWI charges in 2010 and 2011. He was sentenced to two years of probation in 2010 and a suspended 90-day sentence in 2011.
McLaughlin said in a statement that he intended to focus on his family and his recovery, which he has started.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.
Cubs agree to deal with RHP Brad Boxberger
CHICAGO — The Cubs added bullpen help, agreeing to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger, a person familiar with the situation said Thursday.
The 34-year-old Boxberger was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season. An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2015, he is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 seasons with San Diego, the Rays, Arizona, Kansas City, Miami and the Brewers. Chicago relievers had a 4.12 ERA last season.
Red Sox sign Japanese batting champ Yoshida
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan’s Pacific League in batting, to a five year deal that will pay him $90 million.
Yoshida, 29, helped Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 — including a walk-off as the Buffaloes rallied from a ninth-inning deficit.
Yankees, Rodon agree to $162M deal
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees added Carlos Rodón to their rotation on Thursday, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander, a person familiar with the negotiations said.
The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical.
FOOTBALL
UNLV to hire Bobby Petrino to run offense
LAS VEGAS — Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the impending hire said Thursday.
Petrino, who spent the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.
Purdue brings back Brees to help coach bowl
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees’ trailblazing career path.
Now, Brees seems to be following Walters’ lead.
One day after the 36-year-old Walters was introduced as Purdue’s new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU.
BASKETBALL
Morant, Grizzlies trounce Bucks
MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks, 142-101, on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis won its seventh straight game.
Herro scores 41, Heat beat Rockets
HOUSTON — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets, 111-108, on Thursday night.
Moore, 1st U.S. women’s Olympic coach, dies
LOS ANGELES — Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the 1976 Montreal Games, has died. She was 79.
UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died from cancer at home Wednesday night in Fullerton, California, surrounded by family and friends.
TENNIS
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison
LONDON — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The three-time Wimbledon champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.