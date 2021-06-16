DULUTH, Minn. — A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.
Thomas Allen Burke, 44, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint, the child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions.
Burke, of Rice Lake, Wis., waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest Friday. He was held in the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bail. He posted bail and was released Monday, according to jail staff.
A criminal complaint said Burke denied the accusation. Minnesota’s Court Information Office said Tuesday that Burke does not yet have an attorney.
Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002. He was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame last year after playing for the Badgers from 1995 to 1998, when he set the Big Ten record for most sacks in a single season with 22.
He was a member of the Badgers’ 1998 Big Ten championship team that won the 1999 Rose Bowl.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback from South Carolina. The deal includes a fifth-year team option. Horn was the eighth player selected in this year’s draft and the first defensive player chosen.
BASKETBALL
Denver’s Jokic leads All-NBA teams
Denver’s Nikola Jokic headlined the All-NBA first team that was unveiled Tuesday night, but Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — who was second in the MVP race — only made the second team. Jokic and Embiid are primarily centers, in the eyes of most voters, and that meant they were vying for that position on the first team.
The rest of the first team: Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (the only unanimous first-team selection) and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard at forward, along with Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Dallas’ Luka Doncic at guard.
The second team picks, along with Embiid at center, were the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York’s Julius Randle at forward, plus Portland’s Damian Lillard and Phoenix’s Chris Paul at guard.
And the third team selections: Utah’s Rudy Gobert at center, Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving and Washington’s Bradley Beal at guard, and Miami’s Jimmy Butler and the Clippers’ Paul George at forward.
BASEBALL
White Sox sparkplug Madrigal out for season
CHICAGO — White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair tears in his right hamstring.
Madrigal was hurt last week trying to beat out a grounder. Chicago had put him on the 60-day injured list and held out hope he might recover to play again this year.
The 24-year-old rookie had been a sparkplug for the White Sox, hitting .305 while scoring 30 runs and driving in 21 over 54 games. He was tied for the AL lead with four triples.
Nationals place Scherzer on 10-day IL
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem. The team announced the move Tuesday, saying it was retroactive to Sunday.
Scherzer “tweaked” his groin in the first inning during his start on Saturday. He warmed up in the outfield Monday before beginning a bullpen session, which was expected to be 31 pitches. Scherzer threw 10 pitches, then stopped, saying the groin issue prevented him from driving through his pitches.
Athletics exercise option on Melvin
OAKLAND, Calif. — When the Oakland Athletics turned to Bob Melvin midway through the 2011 season they were seeking managerial stability.
The winningest manager in Oakland team history is staying put through at least next season after the club exercised Melvin’s contract option for 2022 on Tuesday. Melvin has guided the A’s to an 808-715 record since taking over on June 9, 2011. He recently passed Tony La Russa for most victories by an Oakland manager and last weekend became the 35th person in major league history with 1,300 managerial wins.
GYMNASTICS
CLEVELAND — A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, ruling Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year’s Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.
Moments after Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg issued her ruling that acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed “You killed my baby!” Three sheriff’s deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.