BY STEVE ORTMAN
Telegraph Herald senior sports reporter
I knew this moment would come some day. But like any proud father, I wasn’t ready for it. Not yet.
Not when she is only 5 years old. Not my beloved Mario Kart.
As my daughter, Sydney, and I look to find ways to fill the void at home with sports off the table, we’re getting creative. Sure, we go for walks, ride our bikes, do our school work and the obvious, of course. But when her sports-loving dad is hankering for some competitive sports, we are kind of making it up as we go along these days.
One of her more popular activities is Mario Kart, which of course came heartily by my recommendation — I’m labeling it our ESports. I’ve played about every level of the game, starting with Super Nintendo and diving in hard in high school with the legendary Mario Kart 64. We’re talking an entire room of an attic in my friend’s house dedicated to moving in furniture, hanging poster boards on the walls and tracking our victories throughout an entire summer. Yoshi is my boy and never has a game risen my blood pressure quite like being feet away from a first-place finish and getting crushed with a red shell to fall into third.
Which is exactly what happened on “Moo Moo Farms” on Mario Kart Wii, when Sydney beat me for the first time. I was kind of stunned since she usually doesn’t get higher than about eighth place, but it was a perfect storm of everything going wrong for me and everything right for her. It was hard to be mad, because she’s just too cute driving with her little steering wheel.
I’m hoping we’ll both always remember the first time Sydney beat her dad at Mario Kart. I know I will, and right now it’s about making those memories any way you can.
As the weeks turned into months, we found our own ways to fulfill our love for sports. Some of those “sports” have included:
• Bake-a-Thon. With Sydney’s coaching, I have dabbled in some baking. We tackled lemon bars first, then I helped her make a cake shaped like one of my favorite pro wrestlers growing up, Bret “Hitman” Hart. Yeah, it resembled him somewhat, but we finished it and that’s what counts. And if decorating a cake like one of your favorite athletes is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
• Tooth Tug-of-War. My baby is losing her baby teeth. Like almost every 5-year-old, she’s very nervous when her dad tries to pull a loose tooth. My little game is to begin slowly and see how long it takes her to squirm and run away. Usually doesn’t take long. Again, the toothless smile is too cute.
• Daddy-Daughter Workout. It’s actually quite challenging doing bench press, curls, and squats with a squirrely 35-pound kindergartner as your weight. I wish she’d quit laughing so much, although I haven’t dropped her yet. Well at least not on her head anyway.
• Shopkins Hide-and-Seek. So many Shopkins. It’s an exercise and a challenge to find them all. If you don’t know what Shopkins are, I hope you never find out.
• Cardiovascular Torture. Dancing to “GoNoodle” videos on YouTube designed for elementary school students seemed easy. I’ve tried so hard to outlast Sydney, but dad usually taps out after a respectable performance while the little ball of energy keeps the party going.
• Couch Jumping. Sydney loves jumping on the couch. I enjoy watching her jump on the couch. Her record is 15 seconds ... before mom yells at ME for Sydney jumping on the couch.
These might not sound like much in place of sports, but it’s helping us get by and giving us some extra laughs along the way.
Thankfully, it’s looking like the real thing is coming back soon. There’s nothing like the real thing.