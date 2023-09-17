Iowa St Ohio Football
Iowa State running back Cartevious Norton, right, is stopped by Ohio defensive back Austin Brawley during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

 Paul Vernon

ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio defensive lineman Rodney Mathews picked off a deflected pass late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 10-7 upset win by the Bobcats over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones began a drive at their own 12-yard-line after a booming Ohio punt with 2:21 left. But on the first play of the drive, quarterback Rocco Becht’s pass was broken up by Ohio cornerback Roman Parodie, and the ball settled into the arms of Mathews to seal a signature win for the Bobcats (3-1).

