Brandon Ingram had 29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Chicago, 123-108, in New Orleans on Wednesday night to drop the Bulls to a fifth straight loss.
JJ Redick hit six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, while rookie Jaxson Hayes had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to help the Pelicans win for the seventh time in 10 games.
Zach LaVine scored 32 for the Bulls, who are in the midst of their longest losing streak this season. Thaddeus Young scored 18 in his return to the city where he was born.
Chicago led by six early in the third quarter before New Orleans went on a 15-3 run that put the Pelicans in front for good. Ingram scored nine during that surge, starting it with a 3, adding another from deep and then hitting three free throws after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt.
New Orleans continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 21.
Spurs 129, Celtics 114 — At Boston: DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead San Antonio to a victory over Boston.
Raptors 112, Hornets 110 (OT) — At Charlotte, N.C.: Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as banged-up Toronto edged Charlotte.
Heat 122, Pacers 108 — At Indianapolis: Tyler Herro had 19 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 17 points in a decisive third quarter and seven Miami players scored in double figures in a win over Indiana.
Magic 123, Wizards 89 — At Orlando, Fla.: Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and Orlando beat Washington.
Rockets 122, Hawks 115 — At Atlanta: James Harden went off for a 41-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double as Houston fended off Atlanta late for the win.
Nuggets 107, Mavericks 106 — At Dallas: Nikola Jokic led Denver with 33 points and the Nuggets held Dallas to just 17 points in the fourth quarter to earn the win. Luka Doncic finished with 27 points and was a rebound shy of a triple-double for the Mavericks.