Roman Penn led a balanced attack with 16 points and Drake scored the last six points of the game to defeat Southeastern Missouri State, 78-73, on Saturday night in Des Moines.
The Redhawks took a 73-72 lead on a Skyler Hogan 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining. Penn tied it with a free throw at 1:57 and the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 from the line while Southeast Missouri missed its last five shots plus two free throws and had a turnover.
It took until the 46-second mark before Liam Robbins broke the tie with two free throws, Penn added one at 14 seconds and Noah Thomas had in the last second.
No. 2 Kansas 72, Colorado 58 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points as Kansas snapped Colorado’s seven-game winning streak.
No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74 — At Columbus, Ohio: Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, and Ohio State scored 43 points in the game’s final 12 minutes to rout Penn State.
No. 8 Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52 — At Lexington, Ky.: EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena.
No. 18 Baylor 63, No. 12 Arizona 58— At Waco, Texas: Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Bears handed the Wildcats their first loss.
No. 15 Memphis 65, UAB 57 — At Birmingham, Ala.: Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final 4 minutes to rally Memphis.
No. 13 Oregon 89, Hawaii 64 — At Eugene, Ore.: Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists, and Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over Hawaii.
No. 23 Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66 — At Philadelphia: Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie had 20 and Villanova held off a second-half comeback from Saint Joseph’s to win.
No. 24 Butler 76, Florida 62— At Indianapolis: Aaron Thompson and Sean McDermott each scored 16 points to lead Butler to a win over Florida.
No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70 (OT) — At Logan, Utah: Sam Merrill had 24 points and eight rebounds and Abel Porter had seven of his 13 points in overtime as Utah State beat Fresno State.