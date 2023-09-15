MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis couple who took in former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher when he was in high school denied in court documents filed Thursday that they used a legal agreement between them to get rich at his expense and lied about intending to adopt him.
Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy filed a response to Oher’s Aug. 14 request for a judge to end a conservatorship signed in 2004 when Oher was an 18-year-old high school football player in Memphis and a prized college recruit. Oher had a troubled childhood and moved in with the Tuohy family, in a story that was the subject of the film “The Blind Side,” which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy.
Oher, 37, filed his petition in probate court accusing the Tuohys of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago. Oher wants the conservatorship to be terminated, a full accounting of the money earned off his name and story to be done and to be paid what he is due, with interest.
He accused the couple of falsely representing themselves as his adoptive parents, saying he discovered in February the conservatorship agreed to in 2004 was not the arrangement he thought it was — and that it provided him no familial relationship to them. He claims the Tuohys have kept him in the dark about financial dealings related to his name, image and likeness during the 19-year life of the agreement.
Bears place S Gordon on IR
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears safety Kyler Gordon will miss at least the next four games after the team placed him on injured reserve because of a hand injury on Thursday.
Gordon left in the second half of Chicago’s season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers. He would be eligible to return against Minnesota on Oct. 15.
A second-round draft pick out of Washington last year, Gordon had three interceptions as a rookie.
NFL extends deal with Tottenham Hotspur
LONDON — The NFL will continue staging at least two games per year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through the 2029 season, the league announced Thursday.
The deal with the Premier League soccer club is a two-year extension on their original long-term agreement to play regular-season games at Tottenham’s $1.6 billion facility.
BASEBALL
Angels promote Walsh, Fletcher
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have selected the contracts of major league veterans Jared Walsh and David Fletcher from Triple-A Salt Lake. The Angels also sent prospects Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams back to Salt Lake and designated reliever Gerardo Reyes for assignment.
Red Sox fire chief baseball officer Bloom
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons. The team made the announcement before the start of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees, who took the first two games of the series to drop Boston into a tie for last.
Orioles, Rays make moves before series
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays both made significant late additions before their showdown at Camden Yards.
The Orioles called up outfielder Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, adding another top prospect to the big league club hours before starting a huge four-game series against Tampa Bay. The Rays activated outfielder Manuel Margot from the injured list after he had been sidelined by a right elbow problem.
Blue Jays activate 3B Chapman
TORONTO — Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was activated off the 10-day injured list before Thursday’s game against Texas. Chapman has been sidelined because of a sprained right middle finger since leaving an Aug. 27 game against Cleveland. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room last month.
Dominguez to undergo Tommy John surgery
BOSTON — Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader. The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice.
BASKETBALL
Kansas guard Morris enters plea deal
DENTON, Texas — Kansas guard Arterio Morris entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday.
Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at the University of Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season.