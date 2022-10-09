Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter Saturday gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away from Indiana, 31-10, in Bloomington, Ind., in an emotional game in which a Wolverines’ coach was taken to a hospital.

Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve achieved that feat since 1976-77.

