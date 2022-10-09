Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter Saturday gave No. 4 Michigan the lead and the jolt it needed to pull away from Indiana, 31-10, in Bloomington, Ind., in an emotional game in which a Wolverines’ coach was taken to a hospital.
Michigan improved to 6-0 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve achieved that feat since 1976-77.
Johnson’s big play came after assistant coach Mike Hart was carted off the field in the first quarter for an undisclosed medical issue.
Hart went down unexpectedly after Indiana tied the score at 7. Many Wolverines players dropped to one knee while coach Jim Harbaugh and other assistants watched trainers tend to Michigan’s running game coordinator.
The emotional toll appeared to hurt the defending Big Ten champs, who went into the locker room tied at 10 with the Hoosiers (3-3, 1-2).
But after hearing Hart talk to the team at halftime, the Wolverines (3-0 Big Ten) promised to win the game for their coach — and they didn’t disappoint.
The first of Johnson’s two TD receptions capped Michigan’s 98-yard drive to open the second-half and the defense only allowed 29 total yards over the final two quarters until Indiana’s final drive.
No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10 — At Athens, Ga.: Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and Georgia ran over Auburn.
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20 — At East Lansing, Mich.: C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Ohio State coasted to a win over Michigan State.
No. 7 Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 31 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech.
No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Hendon Hooker passed for two touchdowns, Jabari Small ran for 127 yards and two scores, and Tennessee beat LSU.
No. 9 Mississippi 52, Vanderbilt 28 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns, and Mississippi rallied from a 10-point deficit to rout Vanderbilt.
No. 8 UCLA 42, No. 11 Utah 32 — At Pasadena, Calif.: Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA’s career leader in passing touchdowns as the Bruins defeated Utah.
No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half as TCU beat Kansas.
Arizona State 45, No. 21 Washington 38 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns after Emory Jones was injured and Arizona State beat Washington for interim coach Shaun Aguano’s first victory.
No. 23 Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17 — At Starkville, Miss.: Will Rogers threw for three touchdowns and broke the SEC record for career completions, Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and two scores, and Mississippi State beat Arkansas.
No. 24 Cincinnati 28, South Florida 24 — At Cincinnati: Charles McClelland rushed for a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati held off South Florida.
