APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a final second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

 Tony Gutierrez

DALLAS — Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 in the national championship game on Sunday to win the first basketball title in school history.

The victory made Mulkey the first women's coach to win national championships at two different schools. She won three at Baylor before leaving for LSU two years ago. The feisty and flamboyantly dressed Mulkey, who wore a sparkly golden tiger striped outfit, now has the third-most titles of all time behind Geno Auriemma's 11 and Pat Summitt's eight. Mulkey has never lost in a championship game.

Common¢ent$

It appears the 3 black female refs should have their own stats posted under LSU. And bayou bimbo stated it was her and LSU that made women's basketball what it is today, not Caitlin Clark. LSU was very arrogant.

