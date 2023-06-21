WTA's 50th Anniversary Tennis
Billie Jean King (left) winner of the women’s tennis final at Wimbledon in July 1968, holds the championship plate with Australia’s Judy Tegart after the match. King played a key role in the development of the WTA.

 Robert Dear The Associated Press

A half-century later, Billie Jean King thinks back on the landmark gathering of female tennis players at a London hotel shortly before they competed at Wimbledon and acknowledges she wasn’t sure how things would go that day.

“I had no idea. Absolute toss-up. Because you never really know. What I did know was that certain players didn’t like what we were trying to do,” King said in an interview with The Associated Press. “And I did know it had to happen that day. Had to.”