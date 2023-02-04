NEW YORK — Concerned about a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, the league has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.
The existence of the committee was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
The committee also will examine revenue disparity among MLB clubs.
Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Chris Ilitch are among the committee members, the person said.
Baseball executives have said in recent weeks that the sport needs to prepare in the event that rights-fee payments are not made by Diamond Sports Group, the subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group that operates networks under the name Bally Sports. Cable networks have lost subscribers and revenue in recent years due to cord-cutting.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals finalized Zack Greinke’s $8.5 million contract, bringing back a well-known and veteran arm to their otherwise young starting rotation. The deal for the 39-year-old Greinke includes up to $7.5 million in performance bonuses. He made $13 million with the Royals last season, when he went 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA while allowing two runs or fewer in 17 of 26 starts.
FOOTBALL
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman.
A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.” A warrant for Mixon was issued Thursday. A police affidavit alleged that Mixon pointed a firearm and said the victim “should be popped in the face” during a Jan. 21 altercation. Mixon’s agent says police have an obligation to, in his words, “do their work” before filing charges.
Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator. A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the deal is being finalized and still needs university approval.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — ESPN and The Athletic have reported that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. The outlets reported Friday that Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking. The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday. A tweet was posted to Irving’s account shortly before the first reports of the trade request came out. It was not certain what exactly he was referring to in that post.
