Iowa St Oklahoma Basketball
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (right) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin in the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Wednesday in Norman, Okla. Grill scored 20 points in a 63-60 victory.

 Sue Ogrocki The Associated Press

Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma, 63-60, on Wednesday night in Norman, Okla.

Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12). Jalen Hill scored 16 and Tanner Groves had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (9-5, 0-2). Oklahoma was coming off a 70-69 home loss to No. 6 Texas.

