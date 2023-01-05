Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (right) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin in the first half of their Big 12 Conference game Wednesday in Norman, Okla. Grill scored 20 points in a 63-60 victory.
Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma, 63-60, on Wednesday night in Norman, Okla.
Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12). Jalen Hill scored 16 and Tanner Groves had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (9-5, 0-2). Oklahoma was coming off a 70-69 home loss to No. 6 Texas.
Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield, who was averaging 18.3 points per game, finished with four on 1-for-7 shooting.
Iowa State led 61-60 late but turned the ball over on an inbounds pass with 7.5 seconds remaining. Oklahoma turned it right back over with 6.5 seconds to play. Osunniyi hit two free throws with 5.4 seconds left to make it 63-60, and Groves missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Iowa State made nine of its first 14 field goal attempts and jumped out to a 22-5 advantage in the first 7 1/2 minutes.
Oklahoma rallied, and a 3-pointer by Bijan Cortes tied the game at 25. Hill’s baseline jumper gave the Sooners a 27-25 lead with about three minutes remaining in the first half. It was the final basket of a 20-0 run that lasted more than nine minutes.
Oklahoma went the entire stretch with Sherfield on the bench. The score was tied 29-all at the break, and the game was close throughout the second half.
NC State 84, No. 16 Duke 60 — At Raleigh, N.C.: Terquavion Smith scored 24 points and N.C. State jumped all over Duke from the opening tip. Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC), who scored the game’s first 15 points and led by 22 by halftime in a shocking romp.
No. 13 Arkansas 74, No. 20 Missouri 68 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Ricky Council IV scored 25 points to lead Arkansas in the battle of ranked Southeastern Conference foes. Sean East II led Missouri with 15 points, while Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter chipped in seven points and three rebounds.
Georgia Tech 76, No. 12 Miami 70 — At Atlanta: Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped Miami’s nine-game winning streak.
Georgia 76, No. 22 Auburn 64 — At Athens, Ga.: Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn.
No. 23 Charleston 92, N.C. A&T 79 — At Greensboro, N.C.: Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as the College of Charleston won its 14th straight game by notching a victory over N.C. A&T.
Northern Iowa 69, Valparaiso 67 — At Valparaiso, Ind.: Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired. Duax added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds.
Southern Illinois 53, Drake 49 — At Carbondale, Ill.: D.J. Wilkins scored 14 points, but the Bulldogs fell to 11-5 and 2-3 in the Missouri Valley. Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois with 21 points and sealed the victory on a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining.
WOMEN
No. 11 Iowa State 70, West Virginia 50 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the 11 Cyclones.
Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list earlier on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).
