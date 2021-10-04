Ryan Succop’s 48-yard field goal with just over two minutes remaining lifted Tampa Bay to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on Sunday in Tom Brady’s return to New England.
Brady drove the Bucs from their 25 to the Patriots 30 in the closing minutes to set up Succop’s winning kick. The Patriots had a chance to go ahead in the final minute, but Nick Folk hit the left upright on a 56-yard field goal attempt.
Brady finished 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns in his first game against his former team. Patriots rookie Mac Jones completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Cardinals 37, Rams 20 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards in a virtuoso performance, and Arizona extended its longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a victory over Los Angeles.
Seahawks 28, 49ers 21 — At Santa Clara, Calif.:Russell Wilson overcame a shaky start to throw for two touchdowns and run for a third and Seattle rebounded from back-to-back losses.
Ravens 23, Broncos 7 — At Denver:Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to a diving Marquis Brown, and Baltimore used a relentless defense to beat Denver.
Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT) — At New Orleans: Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and New York rallied for its first win of the season.
Jets 27, Titans 24 (OT) — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Matt Ammendola kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime, and then Randy Bullock was wide left on a potential tying 49-yarder.
Washington 34, Falcons 30 — At Atlanta: Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying Washington.
Cowboys 36, Panthers 28 — At Arlington, Texas: Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, and Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game to lift Dallas.
Bills 40, Texans 0 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Josh Allen finished 20 of 29 for 248 yards with two touchdowns for Buffalo.
Colts 27, Dolphins 17 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards and a score and Indianapolis got its first win of the season by topping sputtering Miami.