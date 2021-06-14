Eli Green (Cascade) -- The senior right-hander tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday, when Cascade earned a 4-0 victory at Iowa City Regina in River Valley Conference play. He faced the minimum 21 batters, struck out 14 and had an immaculate inning of three strikeouts on nine pitches. He is committed to Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa.
Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque) – Through 13 games, the senior first baseman has gone 26-for-42 (.619) with 11 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 7 walks, 5 hit batsmen and only one strikeout. He owns a .704 on-base percentage and 1.310 slugging percentage. Nauman leads the state, regardless of class, with 55 total bases. He also leads the state in RBIs and is tied for the lead in home runs. Nauman ranks second in slugging percentage and doubles and is tied for fourth in hits.
Madison Russell (Shullsburg) – Russell continued her assault on the record books in the pole vault. Already owner of the highest vaults in school and program history, Russell had larger aspirations. During the Six Rivers Conference meet on June 7, the Benton-Scales Mound-Shullsburg tri-op senior, smashed the conference record, which previously stood at 9 feet, 9 inches, with a record vault of 10-6. That vault also gave her the top vault in Shullsburg High School history for a male or female. Her contribution on the track helped the Lady Knights capture the conference title for the eighth consecutive year. The postseason meets begin this week.