Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Fields accounted for 275 yards in the Bears’ 38-20 loss.

 Nam Y. Huh / The Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields wishes he aired it out more in a disappointing season-opening loss to Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

For that, he blames himself — not the game plan.

