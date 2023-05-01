Andrew Vaughn capped Chicago’s seven-run ninth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox stopped a 10-game losing streak with a wild 12-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in Chicago.
Yasmani Grandal also homered and Adam Haseley had four hits as Chicago won for the first time April 18. It was the longest slide for the team since it also dropped 10 in a row in 2013.
Jake Burger sparked the winning rally with a one-out RBI double against Jalen Beeks (0-2). Oscar Colás then hit a sacrifice fly and Elvis Andrus made it 9-8 with a run-scoring single.
After Lenyn Sosa’s single, Beeks was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger. But Haseley greeted Cleavinger with a tying single and Vaughn followed with his third homer of the season, a drive to left field that led to a big celebration at home plate.
Aaron Bummer (1-1) got the win after he allowed two runs in the top of the ninth.
Luke Raley homered twice and drove in three runs for Tampa Bay, which went 6-1 against Chicago this season. Taylor Walls and Christian Bethancourt also connected.
The White Sox led 4-2 after seven innings on a rainy, overcast afternoon. Grandal hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and Eloy Jiménez added an RBI single in the seventh.
But Tampa Bay showed off its power during a five-run eighth, taking advantage of sloppy play by Chicago.
Twins 8, Royals 4 — At Minneapolis: Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run third inning and Sonny Gray kept rolling with six strong innings in Minnesota’s win over Kansas City. Gray (4-0) allowed one run on five hits while striking out seven batters. Gray has given up just three runs in 35 innings this season and saw his MLB-best ERA rise to 0.77 after the outing. Jhoan Duran recorded his sixth save.
Mariners 10, Blue Jays 8 (10 innings) — At Toronto: Cal Raleigh hit two of Seattle’s four home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the 10th inning, to rally the team past Toronto and snap a four-game losing streak. Toronto was one strike away from completing a three-game sweep and extending its winning streak to seven, but Mariners shortstop J.P Crawford hit a game-tying single off Yimi Garcia in the ninth.
Red Sox 7, Guardians 1 — At Boston: Connor Wong hit a two-run homer and Jason Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer to help Boston top Cleveland. Chris Sale (2-2) struck out five, holding the Guardians to three hits over 6 1/3 innings.
Orioles 5, Tigers 3 — At Detroit: Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help Baltimore take a four-run lead over Detroit, and Yennier Cano made sure the Orioles held on for the win. Baltimore has won six straight series for the first time since 2014. The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Detroit scored three in the home half.
Rangers 15, Yankees 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Josh Jung hit a first-inning grand slam against Nestor Cortes, Nathanial Lowe and Adolis García added home runs off the All-Star, and Texas routed New York, sending the Yankees to their sixth loss in eight games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 4, Cubs 3 — At Miami: Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Miami the three-game series sweep over Chicago. Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk against reliever Keegan Thompson (1-1) and advanced to third on Jesús Sánchez’s single. Arraez then drove the first pitch from Thompson to deep center to score Berti.
Chicago’s Nico Hoerner singled in the seventh, extending his consecutive games on base streak to 25. Justin Steele limited Miami to three runs and seven hits in six innings. It ended the left-hander’s string of 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer dating back to July 20, 2022.
Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3 — At Los Angeles: Noah Syndergaard got his first win in a Dodgers uniform and Los Angeles got some timely hits and took advantage of mistakes by St. Louis pitchers. David Peralta drove in two runs for the Dodgers as they posted their first three-game series sweep of the season. St. Louis was swept in a series for the second time this season and went 2-8 on its season-long 10-game road trip.
Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 4 — At Denver: C.J. Cron had three hits, including a three-run homer, Austin Gomber gave up one run over six innings and Colorado snapped a seven-game home losing streak. The last-place Rockies also avoided tying the worst 29-game start in franchise history.
Nationals 7, Pirates 2 — At Washington: Josiah Gray pitched six strong innings, Joey Meneses had four hits and Washington finally cooled off Pittsburgh in a game delayed nearly 2 1/2 hours by rain. The Pirates had won four straight and 11 of 12.
Padres 6, Giants 4 — At Mexico City: Matt Carpenter capped an eighth-inning rally with a tiebreaking, two-run double off the glove of diving center fielder Mike Yastrzemski, and San Diego beat San Francisco for a two-game sweep of Major League Baseball’s first regular-season series in Mexico City.
Astros 4, Phillies 3 — At Houston: Jake Meyers homered, Martín Maldonado ended his 0-for-24 slump with an RBI double and Houston defeated Philadelphia to avoid a three-game sweep.
INTERLEAGUE
Athletics 5, Reds 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Esteury Ruiz singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oakland beat Cincinnati to halt its nine-game home losing streak.
