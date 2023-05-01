Rays White Sox Baseball
Buy Now

The Chicago White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting the game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays in Chicago. The White Sox won, 12-9.

 Nam Y. Huh

Andrew Vaughn capped Chicago’s seven-run ninth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox stopped a 10-game losing streak with a wild 12-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday in Chicago.

Yasmani Grandal also homered and Adam Haseley had four hits as Chicago won for the first time April 18. It was the longest slide for the team since it also dropped 10 in a row in 2013.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.