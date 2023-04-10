MADISON, Ala. — The Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas allowed one hit in a doubleheader and only got a split.

Three pitchers combined on a seven-inning, no-hitter for the Trash Pandas only to lose 7-5 to the Cincinnati Reds’ Chattanooga Lookouts in Saturday’s opener after wildness caused a seven-run top of the seventh.

