MADISON, Ala. — The Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas allowed one hit in a doubleheader and only got a split.
Three pitchers combined on a seven-inning, no-hitter for the Trash Pandas only to lose 7-5 to the Cincinnati Reds’ Chattanooga Lookouts in Saturday’s opener after wildness caused a seven-run top of the seventh.
Rocket City pitchers walked five, hit four batters and threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh inning and were hurt by a dropped fly ball with the bases loaded on what could have been the final out.
Coleman Crow, a 22-year-old right-hander who was a 28th-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, left with a 3-0 lead after six innings and 78 pitches. He struck out six and walked two. Ben Joyce, a third-round draft pick last summer, relieved. The 22-year-old right-hander walked his first two batters, induced a popup and walked a third.
After a strikeout, Joyce (0-1) forced in a run with his fourth walk and got Jose Torres to fly to center. Jeremiah Jackson, a second-round draft pick in 2018, dropped the ball for an error that put the Lookouts ahead, 4-3. Jackson, 23, was an infielder before the Angels started giving him outfield time last season.
Eric Torres, a 23-year-old left-hander who was a 14th-round pick in 2021, relieved and hit three straight batters with pitches, the last forcing in a run. Torres forced in another run with a four-pitch walk, then threw a wild pitch that increased the lead to 7-3. He hit another batter before an inning-ending strikeout.
Rocket City won the second game 3-0 on a one-hitter. Sam Bachman, the ninth overall pick in last year’s draft, allowed one hit in five innings.
FOOTBALL
As Deshaun Watson prepares for his second season with Cleveland, his legal troubles in Houston linger.
The Browns quarterback is scheduled to give a deposition today in one of the two remaining civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct. Watson previously settled lawsuits with two dozen women who accused him of being sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Texans. Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges last year. The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
HOCKEY
PHILADELPHIA — The Boston Bruins broke the NHL record for wins in a season on Sunday by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-3, behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career.
Bruins picked up their 63rd win to break a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. The Presidents’ Trophy winners were without several key contributors including top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy. They nevertheless won their sixth in a row.
BRAMPTON, Ontario — The U.S. Women’s National Team tallied five unanswered goals to defeat Czechia, 6-2, in its third preliminary round game of the IIHF Women’s World Championship Sunday at the CAA Centre.
With the win, Team USA moved to 3-0-0-0 in preliminary-round play. Monday’s matchup against Canada, who is also undefeated in competition, will determine the winner of Group A entering Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Puck drop against the Canadians is set for 6 p.m. on NHL Network.
MOTOR SPORTS
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car crashed during a race in southeastern Indiana, the U.S. Auto Club announced.
Owen’s car struck the outside wall and flipped several times along the third turn in a qualifying race Saturday night for the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway, USAC said.
USAC canceled the remainder of the event after the crash.
The 26-year-old Owen was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway with two feature wins and the title in 2022, USAC said. It was Owen’s first crown at the 3/8-mile dirt oval where he competed in the sprint car division for the past several seasons.
SOCCER
AUSTIN, Texas — Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson.
Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a local hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup this summer. The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
MIAMI — Israel Adesanya won his middleweight championship rematch against Alex Pereira with a knockout at 4:21 in the second round of UFC 287 on Saturday night in Miami.
Pereira (7-2) landed a knee that pushed Adesanya (24-2) into the cage in the second round. Adesanya came off the cage with two right hands and a right hammer fist, followed by ground and pound to end the fight. Pereira previously defeated Adesanya in November for the middleweight title.
TENNIS
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur won the championship rematch with last year’s winner Belinda Bencic, 7-6 (6), 6-4, at the Charleston Open. The second-seeded Jabeur won in straight sets for her third career WTA title and first in the United States.
