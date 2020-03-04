Rutgers has inched a little closer to its first NCAA Tournament berth in almost three decades.
Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and the Scarlet Knights claimed their fourth ranked victim at home with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night in Piscataway, N.J.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Rutgers (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) and it was their school record 18th win home this season, tops in the nation. It includes wins over Seton Hall, Penn State and Illinois, who were ranked at the time and still are.
Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell refuses to talk about The Tournament or getting over the hump, insisting his focus is now on the regular season finale at Purdue.
“We have won a lot of games in the best league in the country,” Pikiell said. “We have had the No. 1 schedule in the country, not just in the league, the last seven or eight games. We won against a lot of really good teams. This is another one today. We have one more with Purdue and then the conference tournament.”
If there is a knock on Rutgers it is the the team’s record on the road. It is 1-10 away from the RAC.
Gio Baker, who added 11 points for Rutgers, is not sure what the NCAA Tournament selection committee thinks about the Scarlet Knights.
“We feel like we are good enough,” Baker said. “I don’t know if we have done enough but we feel like we belong in the tournament. We have the talent with the right team and the right mindset. But we still have more games left.”
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon believes Rutgers should get a bid. The Terps (23-7, 13-6) certainly will despite three losses in their last four games.
No. 16 Michigan State 79, No. 20 Penn State 71 — At State College, Pa.: Xavier Tillman Sr. scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead Michigan State over Penn State. Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth straight.
WOMEN
Iowa State 61, Kansas 42 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Iowa State (17-11, 9-8) secured a bye in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament next week with the win. Rae Johnson set new career-bests in 3-pointers-made (five) and blocked shots (three). She finished the night with a game-high 18 points and added three rebounds and an assist to her stat line.