Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
The Brewers trailed 2-1 with two outs in the seventh when Luis Urías started the rally by taking a 3-2 pitch that was just low from Kyle Keller (0-1). Manny Piña followed by hitting a ground-ball single that went off the glove of diving third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.
Left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve came out of the bullpen and got two quick strikes on the left-handed Tellez. But after he worked the count to 2-2, Tellez delivered a shot that traveled an estimated 423 feet and reached the second deck of the stands in right center.
Tellez is batting .340 (18 of 53) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games since the Brewers acquired him from Toronto on July 6. He hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with the Blue Jays.
Brent Suter (10-5) pitched one inning of scoreless relief to earn the win after Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out nine and allowed six hits, two runs and two walks in six innings. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save.
Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds went 2 of 2, walked twice and scored both of the Pirates’ runs. The Pirates were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.
The Brewers won two of three from the Pirates and remain 7 1/2 games ahead of Cincinnati in the NL Central.
Pirates left-hander Steven Brault gave up one run over four innings in his season debut after recovering from a strained lat in his throwing arm. His last start came when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 22.
Brault gave up three hits, struck out two and walked one.
Phillies 9, Nationals 5 — At Washington: Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia extended its winning streak to four games.
Mets 5, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Javier Baez broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning for New York.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 6, Twins 5 — At Cincinnati: Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, and Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing. Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds.
Athletics 5, Padres 4 (10 innings) — At Oakland, Calif. Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th inning and as Oakland rallied past San Diego. The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 10, Orioles 3 — At New York: Recently acquired Anthony Rizzo homered again, DJ LeMahieu drove in four runs and the Yankees cruised. Rizzo’s solo homer in the fourth inning made him the first player in Yankees history with at least one RBI in each of his first six games with the club.
Rays 4, Mariners 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leaders avoided a season series sweep. The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, including losing the first two games of the three-game set.
Blue Jays 8, Indians 6 — At Toronto: George Springer had four hits, including the 42nd leadoff home run of his career, and Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings for Toronto.
Red Sox 4, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and Boston Red snapped a five-game losing streak. Rodriguez (8-6) allowed two hits and four walks in helping Boston end its longest losing streak of the season. J.D. Martinez, Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox.
Angels 2, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Jack Mayfield hit a solo homer in the fifth to give the Angels a 2-0 lead.