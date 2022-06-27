Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore, 4-3,on Sunday afternoon in Chicago after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning.
Cease has certainly been reliable, with a 2.56 ERA through 15 starts. And he helped put the White Sox in position for an easy win before things got dicey.
The Orioles, aided by errors on consecutive plays by first baseman José Abreu, loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with none out in the ninth before Jonathan Araúz lined an RBI single.
After pinch hitter Rougned Odor struck out, Cedric Mullins cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly to deep center. Graveman struck out Trey Mancini for his third save as the White Sox snapped a four-game skid, avoiding their first four-game sweep at home since Sept. 4-7, 2017 against Cleveland.
The Orioles’ season-high four-game winning streak ended.
Sheets hit a two-run drive against Jordan Lyles in the second. Abreu singled twice and scored two runs.
Highly touted rookie Lenyn Sosa picked up his first major league hit when he doubled in the third and scored. Seby Zavala added an RBI single in the fourth.
Yankees 6, Astros 3 — At New York: Aaron Judge drove a three-run homer in the 10th inning for his second walk-off hit against the Astros in four days, and the New York Yankees recovered after nearly being no-hit for the second consecutive game.
Angels 2, Mariners 1 — At Anaheim, Calif.: A lengthy bench-clearing brawl resulted in the ejections of six players and both managers in the second inning. Luis Rengifo homered and David MacKinnon drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the seventh.
Red Sox 8, Guardians 3 — At Cleveland: Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and Boston finished a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.
Athletics 5, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season and Nick Allen hit a go-ahead two-run single off Brady Singer (3-3) to overcome a 3-2, seventh-inning deficit.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 8, Padres 5 — At San Diego: Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh off Nabil Crismatt (4-1) as Philadelphia rallied from a 5-2 deficit, one day after losing NL MVP Bryce Harper with a broken left thumb.
Marlins 3, Mets 2 — At Miami: Rookie Nick Fortes homered off Adam Ottavino (2-2) with two outs in the ninth, helping Miami avoided a three-game sweep by the NL East leaders.
Reds 10, Giants 3 — At San Francisco: Tyler Mahle (3-6) struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings while allowing three runs and four hits for his first victory since May 13. Joey Votto hit an RBI double in a seven-run third, Cincinnati won two of three from San Francisco after losing seven straight.
Dodgers 5, Braves 3 (11 innings) — At Atlanta: Chris Taylor had three hits, including the go-ahead double in the 11th, lifting Los Angeles past Atlanta. The Dodgers scored two runs in the ninth to tie it.
INTERLEAGUE
Rays 4, Pirates 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan (8-3) struck out 10 over seven innings, allowing one run and four hits. He lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.77 ERA and grabbed the big league lead in strikeouts with 123.
Twins 6, Rockies 3 — At Minneapolis: Byron Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, and Minnesota opened a two-game lead over second-place Cleveland heading into a five-game series at the Guardians.
Brewers 10, Blue Jays 3 — At Milwaukee: Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, going deep in the first and second innings off off José Berríos (5-4), and Milwaukee took two of three.
Nationals 6, Rangers 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Jackson Tetreault (2-1) allowed one run in six-plus innings in his third major league start, Josh Bell had his second three-hit game of the weekend and Nelson Cruz drove in three runs.
Diamondbacks 11, Tigers 7 — At Phoenix: Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, Pavin Smith had a career-high four hits with three RBIs and Arizona stopped a five-game losing streak.
