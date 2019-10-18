NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Chinese officials wanted Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to be fired for his tweet supporting anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and the league emphatically dismissed the request.
Silver also said that the league is already feeling “substantial” financial losses because of the Chinese reaction to Morey’s deleted tweet.
“Obviously, we made clear that we were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver said Thursday during an appearance at the Time 100 Health Summit in New York. “We said, ‘There’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.’”
Silver also said he isn’t sure what will happen to the NBA’s relationship with China, which has been growing steadily over the last three decades.
“I felt we had made enormous progress in terms of building cultural exchanges with the Chinese people,” Silver said. “Again, I have regret that much of that was lost. And I’m not even sure where we’ll go from here.”
AUTO RACING
Bowyer to stay with Stewart-Haas Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer has reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season.
Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. His extension announced Thursday came as the Kansas native headed to his home track on the verge of elimination from the playoffs. Bowyer, from Emporia, Kan., is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.
BASEBALL
Yankees’ Stanton misses Game 4
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton remained out of the New York Yankees lineup for the third straight game and Aaron Hicks was moved up to third in the batting order for Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.
Limited by injuries to 18 games during the regular season, Stanton homered in the series opener and missed the next two games because of a strained right quadriceps.
Stanton ran on the field before Thursday’s game, and manager Aaron Boone said he felt better for the first time since the injury. Boone said Stanton was available to pinch hit and could be New York’s designated hitter for Game 5 on Friday night.
Indians’ Perez undergoes ankle surgery
CLEVELAND — Indians catcher Roberto Pérez had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle.
The team said Pérez underwent the arthroscopic procedure Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 30-year-old Pérez is expected to be fully recovered by spring training in February.
Pérez had a career-best season for the Indians, who made him their full-time starter after trading All-Star Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in November. Pérez batted .239 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 119 games. He entered the season with just 21 homers.
BASKETBALL
Lakers exercise option on Kuzma
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their contract option on forward Kyle Kuzma for the 2020-21 season. The Lakers made the move Thursday on Kuzma, who is currently out with a foot injury suffered while playing for USA Basketball during the summer.
Kuzma was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Utah. He has become a solid NBA scorer, putting up 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season while starting 68 games for the Lakers.
Wizards sign Beal to $72M extension
Bradley Beal signed a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with Washington on Thursday, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep the All-Star guard out of free agency for at least the next three summers.
Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be an NBA free-agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Tennessee AD Phillips to retire in June
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Teresa Phillips is retiring as Tennessee State’s athletic director, a job she’s held since April 2002.
Phillips announced her decision Thursday in a letter to Tennessee State posted on the school’s athletic website. She says she told Tennessee State President Glenda Glover of her intentions in August, and her retirement will be effective June 30, 2020.
Phillips, who played hoops at Vanderbilt, originally was hired as Tennessee State’s women’s basketball coach in May 1989, a job she held for 11 seasons. She led Tennessee State to the women’s first Ohio Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles in 1994 along with the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth.
GOLF
Day shoots 66, trails by 2 at CJ Cup
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn on Thursday when the Australian shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.
In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second. Day was alone in third place.
HOCKEY
Maple Leafs captain to miss 2 weeks
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will be out at least two weeks with a broken finger. The Leafs center suffered the injury late in Wednesday night’s loss against the Washington Capitals. Tavares, 29, has three goals and four assists in eight games this season.