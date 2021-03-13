KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs look to get under the salary cap in the coming days, they anticipate using quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract for assistance, a source told The Kansas City Star.
Mahomes’ contract permits the Chiefs to convert portions of his salary and roster bonuses into a signing bonus, which would free up significant cap space. The Chiefs can create $17 million with the move, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The move has not yet happened but is anticipated to take place before the NFL’s new league year starts on March 17, a source said.
Teams must drop below the reduced salary cap of $182.5 million by that date. If the Chiefs free up $17 million, they would not only be cap compliant, they would offer themselves room to be active — though still not overly aggressive — in free agency, which starts in conjunction with the new league year next week.
Before any such conversion, the Chiefs sit about $4 million over the cap, according to Spotrac and Over The Cap.
Patriots re-signing Newton on 1-year deal
BOSTON — The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The one-year deal is worth close to $14 million, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because new signings can’t be announced until the league year begins Wednesday. The Patriots finished 7-9 last season.
Brady, Bucs agree to 1-year extension
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Bucs that will enable him to fulfill his goal of playing in the NFL until he is at least 45.
The Bucs added a year to Brady’s deal, which now runs through the 2022 season, and gained some much-needed salary-cap room in the process with three voidable years.
Details of the new deal weren’t released by the team. According to reports, it represents a savings of $19 million against the 2021 salary cap for the Bucs, who were approximately $7.2 million over the $182.5 million salary cap.
Packers release versatile TE John Lovett
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released tight end John Lovett.
Lovett played eight games last season while making contributions on offense and special teams. He went on injured reserve Nov. 13 after hurting his knee in practice. He rushed for 6 yards on three carries and made four tackles on special teams.
Bills, Daryl Williams agree to 3-year deal
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a three-year contract on Friday, days before the starter was eligible to become a free agent.
Williams is a sixth-year player, who started all 16 games during his first season in Buffalo. He signed a one-year deal with the Bills a year ago after spending his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Williams took over at right tackle with the Bills.
BASEBALL
Nick Markakis retires after 15 years
ATLANTA — After a 15-year career that came up just short of the World Series, Nick Markakis has retired.
Markakis spent his first nine years with the Baltimore Orioles before moving to his hometown Atlanta Braves for his final six seasons. The 37-year-old outfielder helped the Braves through a difficult rebuilding process that paid off with three straight NL East titles.
Cahill finalizes $1.5 million deal to join Pirates
BRADENTON, Fla. — Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings.
The team announced the signing on Friday, giving a very young pitching staff an experienced voice. The 33-year-old Cahill went 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA last season while pitching for the San Francisco Giants.
BASKETBALL
Pelicans power past Cavaliers
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Zion Williamson added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans bounced back from a lopsided loss with a 116-82 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Embiid leaves with injury, Sixers win
WASHINGTON — Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injury in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
Jokic leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and scored Denver’s final five points to help the Nuggets hold off the Memphis Grizzlies, 103-102, on Friday night.