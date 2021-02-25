GLENDALE, Ariz. — American League MVP Jose Abreu will remain away from the Chicago White Sox for the “next several days” because of a positive COVID-19 test, general manager Rick Hahn announced Wednesday.
The move, Hahn said in a statement, is in compliance with Major League Baseball intake protocols.
“Jose, who is completely asymptomatic, believes he contracted a mild case of the disease in January, which is reinforced by the presence of COVID antibodies in additional testing,” Hahn said in a statement.
“Other than being frustrated, Jose feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future.”
Abreu played all 60 games in the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, helping the Sox to their first playoff appearance since 2008. He slashed .317/.370/.617 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 60 RBIs, 148 total bases and 34 extra-base hits. He led the AL in hits, RBIs, slugging percentage, total bases and extra-base hits.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves claimed outfielder Guillermo Heredia off waivers from the New York Mets on Wednesday. Heredia, who was added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster, was designated for assignment on Sunday when the Mets finalized a deal with center fielder Kevin Pillar.
Heredia, 30, played for the Mets and Pittsburgh last season, hitting .212 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games. He has a .239 career batting average in five seasons with Seattle, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and the Mets.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization’s top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Lewis was diagnosed with the injury during physical exams upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, will have reconstructive surgery Friday in Minnesota before returning to camp to begin a rehabilitation process of nine-to-12 months.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES — Backup guard Quinn Cook has been waived by the Los Angeles Lakers. The defending NBA champions announced the move Wednesday, shortly before Cook’s contract would have been guaranteed.
Cook averaged 2.1 points while appearing in 16 games this season for the Lakers, who also waived him in November before re-signing him in December.
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have released DeMarcus Cousins after just 25 games.
Cousins was waived this week after signing a $2.3 million contract with Houston in the offseason. He returned to the court this season after missing all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The 30-year-old Cousins was averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds this season playing in a reserve role.
NEW YORK — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was selected Wednesday to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Booker to take Davis’ spot a day after Booker was snubbed by the league’s head coaches for a reserve spot in the March 7 game in Atlanta.
FOOTBALL
A Louisiana newspaper is reporting that Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles reached a previous settlement with a former LSU student who alleged Miles harassed her.
The Times-Picayune and New Orleans Advocate, through anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that a student intern in the LSU athletic department had several years ago accused Miles, the LSU football coach from 2005-16, of “hitting on her.”
Miles, when reached by The Times-Picayune and Advocate on Wednesday, said “That’s not true” when asked if he had “made advances” toward that student. The newspaper said Miles did not address questions about the settlement. The newspaper also reported a copy of the settlement was not available in a court records search.
HOCKEY
MONTREAL — The struggling Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller on Wednesday following a three-game skid. Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme was appointed interim coach, and Alex Burrows was added to the Canadiens’ coaching staff.
After a one-week break in their schedule, the Canadiens have lost three in a row. They’ve lost five of six and six of eight since a strong start.
A 5-4 shootout loss in Ottawa against the Senators on Tuesday night marked the end of the line for Julien, who returned for his second go-round as Montreal’s coach midway through the 2016-17 season.