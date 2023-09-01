New Mexico St Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin’s Maema Njongmeta (left) intercepts a pass during a game against New Mexico State last season. Njongmeta led the Badgers with 95 tackles last season and returns to the defense this fall.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — This isn’t the first time Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has faced the challenge of building on the accomplishments of a popular predecessor.

That doesn’t make the task any easier.

