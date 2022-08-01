Big 12 Media Days Football
Incoming Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark (left) chats with outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby last month during the Big 12 football media days in Arlington, Texas. Yormark’s tenure begins today.

 LM Otero

ARLINGTON, Texas — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is learning the NCAA’s issues in real time and during a period of sweeping change and uncertainty.

While Monday is Yormark’s first day working full-time out of the Big 12 office, leaving behind Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the ex-CEO of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets has been steadily involved in conference matters since landing his first job in college athletics.

