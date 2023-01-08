APTOPIX Fiesta Bowl Football
Buy Now

TCU linebacker Dee Winters kisses the trophy after winning the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan, 51-45, and will play Georgia on Monday night for the national championship.

 Rick Scuteri The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.