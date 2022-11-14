Winning use to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he’s making it look easy.
Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday in the Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA Tour victory of the year. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four.
Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA Tour. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year.
“I’ve always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious,” Finau said. “I’m starting to put together a full-package game.”
It certainly showed over four days at Memorial Park.
Finau seized control with a 62 in the second round ahead of the change in weather and was superb in his bogey-free round of 68 in Saturday’s cold and wind. No one came close to catching him on Sunday.
He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win — moving to No. 12 in the world ranking — after shaking off some rust in a missed cut last week at Mayakoba.
PGA Tour rookie Tyson Alexander won the B-flight, and it was a big deal. Alexander made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 66 and moved out of a tie for second to be the sole runner-up. That was worth enough FedEx Cup points that it should be a virtual lock that he qualifies for the postseason next summer.
“Great week for me,” Alexander said. “I wish Tony would have taken the week off.”
Ben Taylor missed his 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 70 and finished third.
Alker claims Schwab Cup — At Phoenix: Steven Alker shot 3-under 68 to finish third behind record-setting Padraig Harrington in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, completing his climb from career journeyman to champion of the PGA Tour Champions.
Harrington needed to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to claim the season-long Charles Schwab Cup in his second season on the 50-and-over tour. The 51-year-old Irishman took care of the winning by shooting 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club. Harrington finished at 27-under 257 to break the PGA Tour Champions 72-hole record of 258 set by Tom Lehman at the 2012 Schwab Cup Championship. The 27-under matches the record set by Jack Nicklaus at the 1990 Kaulig Companies Championship.
Fleetwood retains Nedbank title — At Sun City, South Africa: Tommy Fleetwood saved his best for last with a final-round 67 to come from behind and retain his title at the Nedbank Golf Challenge as he ended a three-year winless drought.
The Englishman moved up from a tie for seventh overnight to finish 11 under par overall and win by a stroke from New Zealand’s Ryan Fox. Fox was hoping to overtake Rory McIlroy at the top of the season rankings with a victory in Sun City but just missed out after making a bogey on the last.
Korda rallies to win Pelican and returns to No. 1 — At Belleair, Fla.: Nelly Korda’s first LPGA Tour victory of the year took her back to No. 1 in the world. Korda won the Pelican Women’s Championship after a duel with Lexi Thompson. Korda pulled ahead with two late birdies and shot 64. Thompson couldn’t catch her.
