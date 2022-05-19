NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR All-Star Race

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice (open and combined), 6 p.m., qualifying (open), 6:35 p.m.; and (all-star), 6:55 p.m.; Sunday, all-star open, 4:30 p.m.; and all-star race, 7 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 150 miles.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

SRS Distribution 250

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 p.m., and qualifying, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 167 laps, 250.5 miles.

nascar camping world truck series

Speedycash.com 220

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:30 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Texas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 147 laps, 220.5 miles.

FORMULA ONE

Spanish Grand Prix

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Race distance: 66 laps, 191.6 miles.

