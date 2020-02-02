MANCHESTER, Iowa — Taven Rich wasn’t focused on revenge. He just wanted to win.
Maquoketa’s senior heavyweight took care of both at the same time Saturday.
Rich recorded a first-period pin over West Delaware’s Carson Petlon, avenging a previous loss and claiming his first title at the Wamac Conference wrestling tournament at West Delaware High School.
Maquoketa’s crowd erupted when third-ranked Rich dumped No. 2 Petlon to his back and ended it 1:34, becoming the Cardinals’ first conference champion since Marcus Breeden, Tim O’Connell and Dakota Snyder each won in 2010.
“It means a lot,” Rich said. “I love the support we get here. Maquoketa fans driving miles to watch, cheer, yell and have heart attacks.
“I loved the intensity in here. It was a great feeling.”
Petlon upended Rich earlier this season. Rich said he has enjoyed the budding rivalry with Petlon, but he was just focused on capturing that elusive conference crown.
“I’ve never won this tournament,” Rich said. “That was one of my biggest motivators right there, coming back to win this.”
Petlon dropped in on a single, looking for the opening takedown. Rich fended it off and capitalized on a throwing opportunity when Petlon got extended, trying to finish.
“I get in that position a lot,” Rich said. “I’m very comfortable in that position. I feel like I know what I need to do from there and it just took over.”
Teammate Abe Michel joined Rich in the finals. He was part of a stacked 170-pounder bracket, featuring four of the top five wrestlers in Class 2A. Michel earned a runner-up finish, falling to West Delaware’s Jared Voss, 13-1, in the final.
Michel reached the championship match with a thrilling 10-6 decision in sudden victory over Solon’s No. 3 Jax Flynn. Maquoketa finished seventh overall with 108 points.
Dyersville Beckman’s Evan Wulfekuhle, ranked fourth in 1A, improved to 33-1 this season, earning the 182-pound title with a 3-0 decision over West Delaware’s 2A No. 3 Jack Neuhaus.
Wulfekuhle broke open a scoreless match with an escape and takedown in the final period after a second-period rideout. Wulfekuhle gave the Blazers a fourth consecutive year with at least one conference champion.
Nick Schmidt placed third at 106 for Beckman.
Class 2A top-ranked West Delaware crowned three champions and won its third straight team title with 301 points, beating runner-up Williamsburg by 125 ½. The Hawks led the field with 13 semifinalists and eight finalists. Both were more than double the next team.
“I’m most happy with how we competed against the best guys in the state,” West Delaware coach Jeff Voss said. “Every one of our kids wrestled better than we had the last time we stepped on the mat and that’s been our mantra. Our best is yet to come and I think we’re heading in that direction.”
Independence finished third in the team standings with 173 ½ points. The Mustangs matched West Delaware with a team-best three champions.
Matthew Doyle (160), 126-pounder Isaiah Weber and Christian Kremer at 220 won titles for Independence.
Williamsburg’s Jalen Schropp became a three-time conference champion, beating West Delaware’s Logan Peyton, 12-0, in the final.