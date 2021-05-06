Jrue Holiday scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a triple-double from Russell Westbrook and edged the Washington Wizards, 135-134, on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Westbrook had 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds for his 179th career triple-double, but the Wizards still lost for just the fourth time in their last 17 games. He’s just two shy of Oscar Robertson, whose 181 career triple-doubles are the highest recorded total in NBA history.
Westbrook has a league-leading 33 triple-doubles this season, including five in his last six games. The only time Westbrook missed out on a triple-double during this six-game stretch came Saturday when he had 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 125-124 loss to Dallas.
Bradley Beal scored 42 points and hit a 3-pointer that cut Milwaukee’s lead to 135-134 with 5.3 seconds left. Westbrook got a steal in the final second, but Garrison Mathews’ desperation shot from over 50 feet away didn’t connect.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 for the Bucks before fouling out with 1:54 left. Donte DiVincenzo scored 19, Pat Connaughton had 16 and Bryn Forbes added 14 as the Bucks won their fourth straight.
Forbes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer to put the Bucks ahead for good with 2:23 remaining.
Khris Middleton didn’t play due to a sore left knee as the Bucks played one night after beating the Brooklyn Nets 124-118. The Wizards were missing Rui Hachimura due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19.
Celtics 132, Magic 96 — At Orlando, Fla.: Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence, Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded, and Boston routed the Magic.
Trail Blazers 141, Cavaliers 105 — At Cleveland: Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Portland to its highest point total of the season.
Hawks 135, Suns 103 — At Atlanta: Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and Atlanta pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker’s 30 points.
Grizzlies 138, Timberwolves 132 — At Minneapolis: Ja Morant had 37 points and 10 assists and Memphis held on to beat Minnesota.
Kings 104, Pacers 92 — At Indianapolis: Marvin Bagley III kept Sacramento’s slim playoff hopes alive with a breakthrough game by scoring a season-high 31 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
76ers 135, Rockets 115 — At Houston: Joel Embiid had 34 points in just 25 minutes and Philadelphia extended its winning streak to six games. The Eastern Conference leaders were up by double figures for most of the night.