Noah Carter scored seven of his team-high 23 points in overtime to lift Northern Iowa to a 74-69 win over Drake on Saturday in Des Moines.
Drake’s Roman Penn tied the game by hitting the first of two free throws with 13 seconds left in regulation to force an extra period.
Trae Berhow had 16 points for Northern Iowa (13-9, 9-3 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tywhon Pickford added eight points and 12 rebounds. Nate Heise had six rebounds.
Carter, a Dubuque Senior grad, was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
Tucker DeVries had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3), whose four-game winning streak ended.
No. 18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Trent Frazier scored 23 points and Kofi Cockburn added 17 points and eight rebounds as Illinois surged to its fourth straight win.
The Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) have won the last two on the Hoosiers’ home floor.
No. 1 Auburn 74, Georgia 72 — At Athens, Ga.: Wendell Green Jr. made a tie-breaking layup with four seconds remaining and Auburn got past Georgia, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games.
No. 4 Purdue 82, Michigan 76 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 to lead Purdue to a victory over Michigan.
No. 7 Arizona 72, No. 19 Southern California — At Tucson, Ariz.: Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and Arizona rallied in the second half for a win over Southern Cal.
No. 10 Kansas 83, No. 8 Baylor 59 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points and Kansas bolted to a big lead and routed Baylor to hold the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race.
No. 9 Duke 87, North Carolina 67 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: Freshman A.J. Griffin scored a season-high 27 points to help Duke roll past rival North Carolina in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final visit to Chapel Hill.
No. 12 Villanova 85, No. 17 Connecticut 74 — At Philadelphia: Eric Dixon scored a career-high 24 points and Collin Gillespie scored 19 before he left with an injury as Villanova beat Connecticut.
Rutgers 84, No. 13 Michigan State 63 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Paul Mulcahy had his first-career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists, Ron Harper Jr. added 17 points and Rutgers routed Michigan State.
No. 14 Texas Tech 60, West Virginia 53 — At Morgantown, W.Va: Bryson Williams scored 15 points, Terrence Shannon sparked a second-half comeback and Texas Tech beat West Virginia.
DePaul 69, No. 21 Xavier 65 — At Cincinnati: Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as short-handed DePaul beat Xavier to snap a four-game losing streak.
No. 22 Tennessee 81, South Carolina 57 — At Columbia, S.C.: Zakai Zeigler tied his career high with 18 points, all in the second half, including back-to-back 3-pointers that broke open a tight game as Tennessee won its fifth straight Southeastern Conference game.
Vanderbilt 75, No. 25 LSU 66 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and Vanderbilt beat LSU for the Commodores’ biggest win this season.
WOMEN
No. 11 Iowa State 76, Oklahoma State 58 — At Ames, Iowa: Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from 3-point range to lead Iowa State to its 20th win of the season to match the best start in school history as the Cyclones completed a season sweep of Oklahoma State.