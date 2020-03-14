MINNEAPOLIS — The stability and related success the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed on defense during coach Mike Zimmer’s first six seasons will face a big test in 2020.
The inevitable turnover of an experienced-and-expensive unit began Friday when the Vikings terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
The moves cleared more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap, with the free-agent market scheduled to open Wednesday unless the NFL decides otherwise due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings entered the offseason as one of the teams with the least amount of space in the league. Accounting by OverTheCap.com had them ranked 25th in the NFL in cap room as of Friday afternoon with about $19.9 million.
Titans waive Walker, Succop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.
Injuries ended each of Walker’s last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.
Chargers tag Henry, release 2 captains
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have taken another step toward solidifying their offense by placing the franchise tag on one of their top playmakers.
The franchise announced it had put the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane, who were team captains.
Jaguars place franchise tag on Ngakoue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Friday, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season.
Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.
Bengals release LT Glenn
CINCINATI — The Bengals released Cordy Glenn on Friday, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension.
Cincinnati obtained Glenn from Buffalo in a trade before the 2018 season. He started 13 games that year, when the Bengals won six games and Marvin Lewis was fired as head coach.
BASKETBALL
Source: Pitino will return to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season with the program, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed on Friday.
The 37-year-old Pitino has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 mark in Big Ten regular-season play. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round game in the conference tournament on Wednesday before the Big Ten canceled the remainder of the event out of precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois-Chicago fires coach McClain
CHICAGO — Illinois-Chicago fired coach Steve McClain on Friday after five seasons. McClain went 76-93 with the Flames, including a 42-48 record in the Horizon League.
UIC was 18-17 this season and reached the Horizon League Tournament final, but lost, 71-62, to Northern Kentucky.
Mavericks’ Brunson undergoes surgery
DALLAS — With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks.
The team said Friday that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC plans to fight through pandemic
LOS ANGELES — The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While leagues and organizers across sports canceled or delayed competition this week, the UFC proceeded with its plans to hold a fan-free event tonight in Brasilia, Brazil. Next weekend, the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London’s O2 Arena.
OLYMPICS
Torch relay in Greece suspended
ATHENS, Greece — The Greek Olympic committee suspended the rest of its torch relay on Friday because of the “unexpectedly large crowd” that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The committee said a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Tokyo Olympics pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.
SOCCER
Top Euro leagues postpone matches
NYON, Switzerland — All Champions League and Europa League games were postponed by UEFA on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Two Champions League games had been planned for Wednesday. Eight Europa League games were scheduled for next Thursday.
MOUNTAIN CLIMBING
Nepal shuts down spring climbing season
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal’s government announced Friday that it was suspending climbing permits for Mount Everest and all of the other peaks in the country due to concern over the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision effectively shuts down the world’s tallest mountain since China already closed its side of Everest over similar fears. Everest straddles the border between Nepal and China and can be climbed from both sides.