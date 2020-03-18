BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs is headed to the Buffalo Bills in a splashy trade intended to boost quarterback Josh Allen’s development.
Buffalo is set to acquire the big-play receiver and a seventh-round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for four draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night.
The Bills agreed to give up their first-round selection this year (22nd overall) and three other picks to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be completed until the start of the new league year Wednesday.
The deal was first reported by FoxSports.com.
The Vikings will also get Buffalo’s fifth- and sixth-round draft picks this year, and a fourth-round choice in next year’s draft.
In Diggs, the Bills provide Allen with an established wideout on an offense that finished 24th in the NFL in yards gained last season, and 26th in yards passing. Allen enters his third season still attempting to address questions regarding his accuracy that have followed since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.
BASKETBALL
Durant among 4 Nets to contract COVID-19
NEW YORK — Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
The Nets did not name the players Tuesday, but Durant confirmed he was one of them. The Nets announced that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.
Wyoming tabs Linder as coach
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming has hired Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder to replace Allen Edwards as head coach. Linder has led the Bears to three straight seasons with over 20 wins. He was 80-50 over four seasons at Northern Colorado, including 22-9 this past season.
BASEBALL
MLB pledges $30M to support workers
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.
Verlander undergoes groin surgery
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks. General manager James Click made the announcement. The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.
2nd Yankees minor leaguer has coronavirus
TAMPA, Fla. — A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not yet made the announcement.
GOLF
PGA Championship will be postponed
The PGA Championship is being postponed, a person involved in the discussions told The Associated Press. It was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the decision has not been announced.
There was no indication when the PGA Championship would be played, or if it would remain in San Francisco.
SOCCER
UEFA pushes Euro 2020 to 2021
GENEVA — Euro 2020 became Euro 2021 in a major shift for an international soccer calendar that is on lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak and with no clear end in sight. The tournament that was due to open on June 12 in Rome is now scheduled for next year from June 11 to July 11, in the same 12 host nations.