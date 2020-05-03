News in your town

'Field of Dreams': Fathers & sons, phantoms and phenoms

Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom

LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

Hall of Famer Dawson deals with coronavirus as a mortician

More than the Score: TH seeking Scholar-Athlete nominations

Boys track and field: Wittman passes the baton

Sports briefs: Source: MLB owners to discuss draft length next week

University of Iowa president clarifies comments on football practice

Postseason Playback: Wahlert boys win 1st of 5 state basketball titles in 1980

USHL: Fighting Saints to return up to 10 veterans next season

Prep softball: Hempstead tabs former Senior coach to lead program

USHL: Fan-favorite Millette looks to settle 'unfinished business' with Saints

Girls prep golf: Wahlert was loaded for title defense

NBA: Marc Eversley joins Bulls as GM from 76ers' front office

Prep softball: Hempstead tabs former Senior coach Loeffelholz to lead program

Sports briefs: NCAA board recommends delaying change to transfer waiver

NFL being deliberate, reasonable with plans

Little League World Series canceled for first time

Bunker Hill, Eagle Ridge to open today

Prep softball: SWAL once again would have been loaded with talent

College football: Local teams juggle uncertainty

Golf: Bunker Hill, Eagle Ridge to open Friday

NASCAR to resume season May 17 with seven races in 10 days

Organizers cancel Grandview Gallop road race

Girls prep soccer: Southwest Wisconsin Conference season outlook

Sports in brief: NFL's Goodell reduces salary to $0

Skeptics loom as NCAA builds guardrails around compensation

Larsson named USHL’s top G.M.

TH Athlete of the Week: Platteville's Carroll among recipients of prestigious WIAA honor

Larsson named USHL's General Manager of the Year

Grandview Gallop organizers announce cancellation of 2020 event

Sports briefs: North Carolina governor OKs NASCAR race at Charlotte

MLB looking at regional divisions

'Ride of a lifetime'

‘Let Them Play’ group focused on safe returns to diamond

Girls prep soccer: Beckman’s state breakthrough will have to wait

More than the Score: Dubuque native selected in 1st round of NA3HL Draft

Coyotes sign former Fighting Saints standout Maccelli

Fighting Saints' alum Maccelli signs NHL contract

Chiefs add speedsters to defense to balance blazing offense

Sports briefs: Blackhawks fire team president McDonough

West: Jordan documentary returns flood of memories

Girls prep track & field: WD, city teams would have fielded strong lineups