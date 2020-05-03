NEW YORK — Major League Baseball owners will discuss a length for the amateur draft next week and are likely to start the selections on the original date of June 10, a person familiar with the deliberations told The Associated Press.
Teams and the players’ association agreed March 26 to a deal that allowed MLB to cut the draft from 40 rounds to as few as five this year and 20 next year, part of a plan to deal with the new coronavirus pandemic that delayed the start of the season and slashed revenue. As part of the agreement, the sides agreed to leave the assigned slot values of draft signing bonuses at the same level in 2020 and 2021 as they were last year.
FOOTBALL
Bears decline option on Trubisky
The Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The NFL Network first reported the decision. The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%) and touchdowns (17) all dropped from the previous year.
The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job. General manager Ryan Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson.
Chiefs sign DE Charlton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.
The 25-year-old Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday.
Kansas, Missouri renew series
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War in football after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025.
The fourth-longest rivalry in college football dates to 1891, but it has been on hiatus since Missouri departed for the Southeastern Conference. The schools recently announced a six-game series in men’s basketball beginning with the upcoming season that includes two games on each campus and two in Kansas City, Mo.
AUTO RACING
F1 hopes to start with twinbill
PARIS — Formula One hopes to finally start the season with a double-header in the naturally isolated environment around the venue for the Austrian Grand Prix.
Despite the first 10 races having been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the targeted start date is July 5 in Austria. F1 still plans to hold up to 18 of the 22 scheduled Grands Prix. One way to make up for lost time is having consecutive weekends on one circuit, like the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. F1 manager director of motorsports Ross Brawn said this is a “real consideration” so long as iron-tight safety regulations are met.