Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night.
Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five.
The Nuggets, who entered the game leading the NBA in field goal shooting (49.7%) and 3-point percentage (41.9%), made 48 of 80 shots (60%) from the field and 13 of 27 (48.1%) behind the arc.
Jamal Murray scored 23 points for Denver. Jokic tied his season high in assists despite playing only 27 minutes and sitting the entire fourth quarter.
The Bulls showed the effects of a three-day layoff as they committed six turnovers and trailed by as many as 15 points in the first quarter. Leading scorer DeMar DeRozan didn’t take a shot until midway through the second quarter and finished with 16 points.
Timberwolves 129, Cavaliers 124 — At Cleveland: All-Star point guard Darius Garland scored an NBA season-high 51 points in Cleveland’s loss.
Thunder 145, Knicks 135 — At New York: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City shot a season-high 62.5% from the field.
Wizards 102, Grizzlies 92 — At Washington: Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead Washington.
76ers 105, Jazz 98 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points, had 11 rebounds and eight assists to carry Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.