Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night.

Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.

