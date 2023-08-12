Jordan Love and Sean Clifford showed they can both move the Green Bay Packers’ offense, at least in an early test against a leaky Cincinnati Bengals defense with few starters on the field.
Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played only part of the first quarter but was in command as the Packers went on to beat the Bengals, 38-19, in the teams’ preseason opener on Friday night. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a lofted a perfect throw to Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown.
For the Bengals, Joe Burrow sat out with a calf strain — he likely wouldn’t have played anyway — as Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian split the reps at quarterback.
Recommended for you
Love — also impressive in a joint practice with the Bengals on Wednesday — spent three seasons as the backup to the four-time MVP Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets.
Clifford, a rookie out of Penn State, got most of the playing time for Green Bay after Love took a seat. He directed three touchdown drives but was also intercepted twice by Bengals safety Tycen Anderson, who brought the first one back 43 yards for the Bengals’ only first-half TD.
Clifford finished 20 for 26 for 208 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Davis.
Lions 21, Giants 16 — At Detroit: Adrian Martinez scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 1:51 left to lift Detroit. Graham Gano’s third field goal gave the Giants a 16-14 lead with 7:59 to play. Martinez led the Lions on a 69-yard drive.
Steelers 27, Buccaneers 17 — At Tampa, Fla.: Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, who worked one series, completed six of seven passes for 70 yards on a 10-play, 83-yard drive and finished with a 33-yard TD throw to George Pickens. Mason Rudolph tossed a 67-yard TD pass to Calvin Austin III for Pittsburgh.
Falcons 19, Dolphins 3 — At Miami: Dee Alford scored on a 79-yard punt return, Breon Borders returned one of Atlanta’s three interceptions for a score and the Falcons won in teams’ preseason opener.
(Thursday’s late game)
Seahawks 24, Vikings 13 — At Seattle: Drew Lock threw a pair of touchdowns passes, including a 19-yard strike to Jake Bobo late in the third quarter for Seattle. Nick Mullens played a solid first half for the Vikings, solidifying his spot as Kirk Cousins’ backup. Mullens completed 14 of 20 passes for 139 yards and a 4-yard touchdown strike to tight end Nick Muse.