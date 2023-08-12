Packers Bengals Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) runs for a touchdown past Cincinnati Bengals safety Larry Brooks (40) during the second half of a preseason game Friday in Cincinnati.

 Michael Conroy The Associated Press

Jordan Love and Sean Clifford showed they can both move the Green Bay Packers’ offense, at least in an early test against a leaky Cincinnati Bengals defense with few starters on the field.

Love, the replacement for Aaron Rodgers, played only part of the first quarter but was in command as the Packers went on to beat the Bengals, 38-19, in the teams’ preseason opener on Friday night. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a lofted a perfect throw to Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown.

Recommended for you

Tags