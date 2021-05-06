CHICAGO — Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has opted to becoming a free agent after spending most of the season at Chicago’s alternate training site.
The 35-year-old Strop became a fan favorite in Chicago after he was acquired with Jake Arrieta in a trade with Baltimore in 2013. He was a key member of the bullpen, helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016, before signing with Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season.
He was released by the Reds in August and agreed to minor league deal with the Cubs a few days later, though he did not pitch in the majors again last season. He returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal in February and made two appearances before being returned to the team’s alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, on April 17.
Chicago announced his opt-out decision Wednesday.
Strop has a 2.88 ERA in 413 appearances over eight years with the Cubs. And he has a 3.20 ERA in 561 appearances over 13 major league seasons.
BALTIMORE — Ray Miller, who managed the Orioles in the 1998 and 1999 seasons and served several tenures as Baltimore’s pitching coach, died this week, according to his family. He was 76.
He initially joined the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff for the 1978 campaign, but the Orioles’ pitching coach job came open, allowing Miller to begin the first of his three tenures in that role. He was Baltimore’s pitching coach when the club won the American League pennant in 1979 and the World Series in 1983. In 1979 and 1980, he coached respective AL Cy Young Award winners Mike Flanagan and Steve Stone.
Miller replaced Davey Johnson as Baltimore’s manager in 1998 and was in the dugout when Cal Ripken Jr. ended his record streak of 2,632 games played.
The Milwaukee Brewers have joined the list of Major League Baseball teams to have at least 85% of players, coaches and Tier 1 employees vaccinated.
MLB announced before the season it would relax pandemic-related protocols for teams that reached that 85% threshold for vaccination. Manager Craig Counsell and pitcher Brandon Woodruff talked during the Brewers’ pregame Zoom sessions with reporters about how their protocols had been relaxed.
The Blue Jays will leave their temporary regular-season home in Dunedin, Fla., and shift their regular season games to Buffalo, N.Y., starting in June. The move was expected around that time, as the Jays were concerned about impact of summer weather playing outdoors in Florida.
The Jays’ final series at TD Ballpark in Dunedin will be May 21-24 against the Rays, which follows a three-game series with the Phillies (May 14-16) and Red Sox (18-20).
NEW YORK — Second baseman Rougned Odor was put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees with a sprained left knee on Wednesday.
Odor was hurt Tuesday night when his knee slammed into Houston catcher Martín Maldonado’s head as he reached the plate and scored in the sixth inning of New York’s 7-3 win.
FOOTBALL
The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired four longtime scouting executives, including two who had been with the team more than two decades, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person said the Jaguars parted with Chris Driggers, Andy Dengler, Mark Ellenz and Paul Roell following the NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves were not publicly announced.
Driggers, Dengler, Ellenz and Roell had been with the Jags a combined 66 seasons. Each of them was either hired or promoted by former general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired in November.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells. Detroit made the move Wednesday, giving the team a veteran at the position it can put on the field with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.
The 35-year-old Fells has 123 career catches with 1,483 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. The previous two years in Houston, he had a combined 55 catches for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns.
HOCKEY
The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization.
Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton.
The stunning news came less than 24 hours after the team ripped the league for fining but not suspending Washington’s Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum Monday night that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. A team statement called the decisiona dereliction of duty and that George Parros was “unfit” to remain in his job as head of player safety.